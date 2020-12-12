Hezbollah condemns Morocco-Israel agreement on normalization of relations

Lebanon's Hezbollah resistance movement has strongly condemned the so-called agreement between Morocco and the Israeli regime on the normalization of relations, stressing that the Arab countries having relations with Tel Aviv will soon regret their move.

American President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that Morocco had reached a US-brokered agreement with Israel on the normalization of relations, becoming the fourth Arab country – After the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, and Sudan – to reach such an agreement with the Tel Aviv regime since August.

Morocco’s royal court also confirmed the news and said that the US will open a consulate in the Western Sahara territory in line with the agreement.

“We condemn the announcement by the Moroccan authorities about the normalization of relations with the Israeli enemy. This move is in the context of the successive fall of a number of Arab governments that, at the behest of the United States and the Zionist regime, have undermined the Palestinian ideals and want to destroy it,” said Hezbollah in a statement published on its official al-Manar website.

As part of the agreement, Trump who is due to leave office on January 20, agreed to recognize Morocco’s "sovereignty" over the contested Western Sahara.

Morocco annexed the vast Western Sahara region, a former Spanish colony, in 1975 and has since been in conflict with the Algeria-backed Polisario Front, a movement that seeks to establish an independent state in the territory and end Morocco’s presence there.

The provocative normalization agreements between Israel and three Arab countries have already sparked outrage among the Palestinians who view the agreements as stabs on their back and a betrayal of their cause.