Israeli official: Military cooperation between Israel, Gulf states future possibility

Saturday, 19 December 2020 (YJC)_ an Israeli defense official announced possible military cooperation between Israel, Gulf states future possibility.

Israel is open to the idea of ​​engaging in future military cooperation with its newest Gulf Arab allies to counter Iran's growing influence in the region and help stabilize the Middle East, an Israeli defense official told online publication Media Line on Friday.

"Of course, there are a lot of benefits" regarding the exchange of missile technology between Israel and its new allies in the Gulf, said Moshe Patel, who heads the country's Missile Defense Organization.

He stressed, however, that the subject should be discussed and approved by Jerusalem and Washington, and that no tangible progress should be expected in the near future.

European Council for External Relations, Hugh Lovatt, echoed Patel's optimistic assessment concerning military cooperation between Israel and its Gulf Arab neighbors.

"Access to Israeli technology and innovations, especially in the field of defense, is of major interest to the Arab Gulf countries, and has been a key element for this summer's standardization agreements between Israel and the Emirates... and Bahrain."

"The countries of the Arab Gulf are increasingly concerned about Iran's missile and drone capabilities, and their transfer to armed groups in the region."