Tuesday, 22 December 2020 (YJC)_ Benny Gantz will enter quarantine until Saturday following a meeting with a diagnosed MK.

Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz will enter quarantine until Saturday, following a meeting he held on Thursday with MK Hila Shai-Vazan who was later diagnosed with the virus.

According to the Health Ministry guidelines, Gantz was tested on Monday and will be tested for the virus again before completing his isolation period.

Source: JPOST