Netanyahu: 'a Lot More' Arab States to Normalise Ties with Israel 'Sooner Than People Expect'

Friday, 25 December 2020 (YJC)_during a meeting with the US envoy to the UN Israeli Prime Minister Hints 'a Lot More' Arab States to Normalise Ties with Israel 'Sooner Than People Expect'.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during a meeting with the US envoy to the UN, has hinted that "many, many more countries" might be establishing diplomatic ties with Tel Aviv without getting into any specifics.

"You can see the Arab countries, some have already come forward, others are coming forward […] I think we should continue that policy and we're going to see many, many more countries, a lot more than people expect and perhaps a lot sooner than people expect [to do the same]", he said.

Addressing US representative to the UN, Kelly Craft, Netanyahu thanked the Trump administration for "defending the truth and defending the State of Israel" at the international body.

A prominent member of the co-ruling Likud party and Israeli Regional Cooperation Minister, Ofir Akunis, previously stated that at least two countries are considered to be close to setting up official relations with Tel Aviv but refused to name which ones exactly.

After decades without progress in achieving recognition of the Jewish state, Israel has managed to establish diplomatic ties with four Arab states over the last four months with assistance from the Trump administration.

Source: Sputnik