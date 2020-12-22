UNSC discusses Western Sahara after Trump's deal with Morocco

Tuesday, 22 December 2020_The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has been briefed about Western Sahara after US President Donald Trump's recognition of Moroccan "sovereignty" over the disputed region as part of a normalization deal between Rabat and the Israeli regime.

The council briefing had been requested by Germany and happened behind closed doors on Monday.

"There are no major operational changes from our part," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said before UN Assistant Secretary-General for Africa Bintou Keita and Colin Stewart, the head of a UN peacekeeping mission in Western Sahara, briefed the UNSC.

"Our position on the announcements regarding Western Sahara is unchanged and... we continue to believe that a solution can be found through dialog based on the relevant Security Council resolutions," he added.

Earlier this month, Trump, who is due to leave office on January 20, agreed to recognize Moroccan "sovereignty" over Western Sahara, abandoning longstanding US policy on the region.

Morocco agreed in return to join the list of Arab states that have normalized ties with Israel.

Morocco became the fourth Arab country — after the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, and Sudan — to normalize ties with the Israeli regime since August. The normalization deals have been condemned by all Palestinian factions as a betrayal of their cause.