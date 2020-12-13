Iran summons French envoy to protest statement on execution of counterrevolutionary propagandist

Sunday, 13 December 2020_Iran has summoned French Ambassador to Tehran Philippe Thiebaud to protest a statement issued by the European country's Foreign Ministry condemning the execution of Rouhollah Zam, administrator of a notorious counterrevolutionary website, who was convicted of corruption on earth, among other crimes.

Iranian s Foreign Ministry's Director General for European Affairs summoned the French diplomat Sunday afternoon to voice the Islamic Republic’s “official protest” over the French Foreign Ministry's statement.

The French ambassador said he would relay the Islamic Republic's message to his country's officials.

France reacted with anger on Saturday to the execution of the Paris-based counterrevolutionary figure, saying it ran counter to Iran's international obligations.

“France condemns in the strongest possible terms this serious breach of free expression and press freedom in Iran,” the ministry claimed in its statement, describing the execution as an "unacceptable act.”

Zam, who used to run the counterrevolutionary Amad News website, was hanged on Saturday after Iran’s Supreme Court upheld a death sentence issued by the Islamic Revolution Court back in June.