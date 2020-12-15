Young Journalists Club | Latest news of Iran and world

News ID: 49784
Iran » Iran
Publish Date: 18:19 - 15 December 2020
Font Size
Print Send to firend
Save

EU might consider more sanctions against Iran

Tuesday, 15 December 2020 (YJC) _ The new EU global sanctions regime might be applied against Iran.

EU might consider more sanctions against IranThe new EU global sanctions regime might be applied against Iran following the execution of a journalist and the pending death sentences against prisoners without due process.

The execution by hanging on Saturday of journalist Rouhollah Zam after a televised trial was condemned by the EU in the strongest terms. In a statement, EU expressed its opposition against the use of capital punishment under any circumstances.

The Iranian ministry of foreign affairs responded by summoning EU ambassadors and protested against what it called EU’s interference in Iranian domestic affairs.

Another prisoner who has been sentenced to death penalty without due process and is threatened of imminent execution is Ahmadreza Djalali, a disaster medicine researcher with dual Swedish-Iranian citizenship who also has been a guest professor at VUB in Brussels.

The Belgian ministry of foreign affairs is involved in the EU attempts to prevent his execution and to achieve his release, possibly through a prisoner exchange. The ministry did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

The Foreign Affairs Council adopted last week a global human rights sanctions regime which will allow EU to target individuals, entities and bodies – including state and non-state actors – responsible for, involved in or associated with serious human rights violations and abuses worldwide, no matter where they occurred.

A Commission spokesperson confirmed yesterday (14 December) that the new sanctions regime could be applied against Iran. “It’s up to the member states to decide whether it should be applied in this particular case,” Peter Stano, EU lead spokesperson for foreign affairs and security, said.

He recalled that Iran is already subject to sanctions for serious violations of human rights. Currently a travel ban and an asset freeze against 82 Iranian individuals and one entity are in place. The sanctions can be extended and new sanctions can be imposed.

The sanctions also include a ban on exports to Iran of equipment which might be used for internal repression and of equipment for monitoring telecommunications. These restrictive measures were first put in place in 2011 and are reviewed on an annual basis.

The spokesperson added that EU is doing everything in its power to engage with Iran and to support EU member states, notably Sweden because of Djalali’s Swedish citizenship, in their efforts to save his life and bring about his release from Iranian prison.

Related News
Iran summons French envoy to protest statement on execution of counterrevolutionary propagandist
Spokesman Raps Pompeo’s Anti-Iran Comments
Iran always prepared for dialog with regional states: Foreign Ministry
Iranian move ‘The Badger’ to go on screen at China film fest
Iran calls on Europe to defy US sanctions amid COVID-19 outbreak
Tags
EU ، european union ، Iran ، sanctions ، execution
Your Comment
Name:
Email:
* Comment:
* captcha: