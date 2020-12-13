Young Journalists Club | Latest news of Iran and world

Iranian Parliament expressed condemnation over Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s recent remarks

Sunday, 13 December 2020 (YJC)_ The Iranian lawmakers expressed condemnation over Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s recent remarks.

Following the recent remarks of the Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Seyyed Mohsen Dehnavi read a statement issued by more than 225 lawmakers that condemns his divisive literature.

“We strongly condemn the use of divisive literature by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is expected to be a good neighbor and strive for the unity of the Islamic world as well as the establishment of peace and stability in the region,” read as a part of the statement.

“Iranian parliament members attached great importance to the territorial integrity of the country” continues the statement.

Unity of the Muslim nations was among other issues highlighted in the statement while noting that the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran is obliged to base its general policy on the coalition.

Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan traveled to Baku on Thursday to attend a military parade of Azerbaijani forces on the occasion of the liberation of the occupied territories.

At the ceremony, which was also attended by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Erdogan recited a separatist poem about the Aras River on the Iranian-Azerbaijani border.

