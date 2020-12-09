Iranian President says the country is prepared to help empower Azerbaijan-Armenia ceasefire

Wednesday, 09 December 2020 (YJC) _ President Hassan Rouhani says the country is prepared to help empower Azerbaijan-Armenia ceasefire.

In his meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov on Wednesday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani announced the country is prepared to help empower Azerbaijan-Armenia ceasefire.

Rouhani expressed his satisfaction with the end of the war between the two countries and the liberation of the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and the establishment of a ceasefire, referring to the clear positions of Iran regarding the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and support for the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

He, then, referred to Iran's plan to put an end to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict by sending “a special envoy” to Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia and announced the country is prepared to play a constructive role in helping to empower the ceasefire between the two countries and establish stability in the region.

"With the end of the Trump era in the United States and the coming to power of the new administration in this country, we feel that countries will have better conditions for cooperation" he said while emphasizing the need to use the borders of Iran and Azerbaijan to develop economic and trade cooperation.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rouhani labeled the relations with Azerbaijan good and brotherly, and said, "The will of the Islamic Republic of Iran is to develop relations with the Republic of Azerbaijan, and we hope to use the opportunity to create new international conditions to further develop relations between the two countries."

In his remarks, Jeyhun Bayramov, said, "We consider Iran as our good friend and neighbor, and the will of the President and Azerbaijani officials is the comprehensive development of relations with Iran."

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan also slammed the assassination of the Iranian scientist Martyr Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, and said, "The assassination of a scientific scientist is acceptable in no way and we strongly condemn this action."