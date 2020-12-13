Young Journalists Club | Latest news of Iran and world

News ID: 49758
Iran » Iran
Publish Date: 19:06 - 13 December 2020
Font Size
Print Send to firend
Save

Iran’s Intelligence forces dismantles foreign currency saboteurs

Sunday, 13 December 2020 (YJC)_ Iran’s Intelligence forces have dismantled a large network of economic saboteurs in Yazd province.

Iran’s Intelligence forces dismantles foreign currency saboteursAccording to the ministry’s public relations office, Iran’s Intelligence forces have dismantled a large network of economic saboteurs in Yazd province.

“Iran’s Intelligence forces have disbanded a ring of economic saboteurs responsible for disrupting the foreign currency market in Yazd Province” the ministry’s public relations office announced.

Based on the announcement “Eight offenders have been arrested and handed to the Judiciary and a significant amount of currencies and banking documents have been confiscated in the operation.”

It is also said that “the corruption ring had received foreign currency by bribery, using commercial cards of front companies and blindsided banks from following up on where the foreign currency credits had been put to use."

 

Related News
Leader Grants Clemency to over 3,700 Iranian Prisoners on Eid
Leader Grants Clemency to over 3,500 Iranian Prisoners
Leader grants clemency to over 1,000 Iranian inmates
Iranian official: Number of prisoners freed under amnesty hits 51,000
Some 23,000 Iranian inmates freed under amnesty: Official
Tags
intelligence ministry ، Iran ، bribery ، economic crimes
Your Comment
Name:
Email:
* Comment:
* captcha: