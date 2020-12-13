Iran’s Intelligence forces dismantles foreign currency saboteurs

Sunday, 13 December 2020 (YJC)_ Iran’s Intelligence forces have dismantled a large network of economic saboteurs in Yazd province.

According to the ministry’s public relations office, Iran’s Intelligence forces have dismantled a large network of economic saboteurs in Yazd province.

“Iran’s Intelligence forces have disbanded a ring of economic saboteurs responsible for disrupting the foreign currency market in Yazd Province” the ministry’s public relations office announced.

Based on the announcement “Eight offenders have been arrested and handed to the Judiciary and a significant amount of currencies and banking documents have been confiscated in the operation.”

It is also said that “the corruption ring had received foreign currency by bribery, using commercial cards of front companies and blindsided banks from following up on where the foreign currency credits had been put to use."