Palestinian construction worker beaten to death while working in Israeli settlement

Thursday, 17 December 2020_A Palestinian man has died after being severely beaten by a group of extremist Jewish settlers at a settlement in the central part of the occupied West Bank, amid acts of vandalism and violence against Palestinians as well as Muslim holy sites.

Palestinian news outlets reported that the man, identified as 37-year-old Abdel-Fattah Obeyyat, was found dead at Har Gilo settlement, located two kilometers (1.24 miles) west of Bethlehem, on Wednesday night.

Fathi Obeyyat, the Palestinian man’s brother, said the victim was working in the field of construction along with their another brother and their second cousin in an apartment inside the settlement.

“My brother was alone after Abdel-Fattah finished his work and waved goodbye. They later tried to contact him, but he did not answer his phone. After several attempts, they finally informed the Israeli police who did not know anything about him.