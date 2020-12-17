Young Journalists Club | Latest news of Iran and world

News ID: 49806
World » World
Publish Date: 19:21 - 17 December 2020
Font Size
Print Send to firend
Save

Palestinian construction worker beaten to death while working in Israeli settlement

Thursday, 17 December 2020_A Palestinian man has died after being severely beaten by a group of extremist Jewish settlers at a settlement in the central part of the occupied West Bank, amid acts of vandalism and violence against Palestinians as well as Muslim holy sites.

Palestinian construction worker beaten to death while working in Israeli settlementPalestinian news outlets reported that the man, identified as 37-year-old Abdel-Fattah Obeyyat, was found dead at Har Gilo settlement, located two kilometers (1.24 miles) west of Bethlehem, on Wednesday night.

Fathi Obeyyat, the Palestinian man’s brother, said the victim was working in the field of construction along with their another brother and their second cousin in an apartment inside the settlement.

“My brother was alone after Abdel-Fattah finished his work and waved goodbye. They later tried to contact him, but he did not answer his phone. After several attempts, they finally informed the Israeli police who did not know anything about him.

“We, therefore, had no option but to return to the settlement and his workplace. We were shocked to find Abdel-Fattah tied and bludgeoned to death with a noose around his neck,” Fathi said.

Related News
Black people five times more likely to have force used on them by police
Tags
palestine ، israel ، death
Your Comment
Name:
Email:
* Comment:
* captcha: