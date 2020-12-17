Palestinian construction worker beaten to death while working in Israeli settlement

Palestinian news outlets reported that the man, identified as 37-year-old Abdel-Fattah Obeyyat, was found dead at Har Gilo settlement, located two kilometers (1.24 miles) west of Bethlehem, on Wednesday night.
Fathi Obeyyat, the Palestinian man’s brother, said the victim was working in the field of construction along with their another brother and their second cousin in an apartment inside the settlement.
“My brother was alone after Abdel-Fattah finished his work and waved goodbye. They later tried to contact him, but he did not answer his phone. After several attempts, they finally informed the Israeli police who did not know anything about him.
“We, therefore, had no option but to return to the settlement and his workplace. We were shocked to find Abdel-Fattah tied and bludgeoned to death with a noose around his neck,” Fathi said.