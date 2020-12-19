6 months of anti-Netanyahu rallies as of today’s protest

Saturday, 19 December 2020 (YJC)_Anti-Netanyahu protests were set to be held Saturday evening across Israel, for the 26th week.

Anti-Netanyahu protests were set to be held Saturday evening across Israel, six months after the start of weekly mass demonstrations against the premier.

The protesters, rallying for the 26th straight week, are calling for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s resignation over his indictment on graft charges and handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Along with the main demonstration outside the Prime Minister’s Residence in Jerusalem, protests were scheduled to be held at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv and outside Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, where Netanyahu will receive Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on live television Saturday evening, the first Israeli to be vaccinated.

Smaller rallies were also set to take place at highway overpasses and junctions around the country, as well as outside the Rosh Ha’ayin home of Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Netanyahu’s coalition partner.

The group said protesters would march from the Chords Bridge in Jerusalem to Paris Square, next to the Prime Minister’s Residence.

Demonstrators have been holding regular protests for months against Netanyahu, demanding he resign over his trial on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust. They have also criticized his government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Netanyahu denies wrongdoing and claims the indictments are part of an effort by political rivals, the media, police and prosecutors to remove him from office.

Recent weeks have seen numbers at the nation-wide rallies dwindle, though a rally in Jerusalem two weeks ago was reported to be considerably larger than those of other recent weeks.

Source: times of Israel