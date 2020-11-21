Young Journalists Club | Latest news of Iran and world

News ID: 49375
Asia » Asia
Publish Date: 22:38 - 21 November 2020
Font Size
Print Send to firend
Save

Anti-Netanyahu protesters defy wintry weather to hold weekly rallies

Saturday, 21 November 2020 (YJC) _ Weekly protests against Prime Minister were revving up evening amid wintry weather.

Anti-Netanyahu protesters defy wintry weather to hold weekly ralliesWeekly protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu were revving up Saturday evening amid wintry weather, as demonstrators gathered in plazas, intersections and overpasses throughout the country for the rallies, now on their 22nd week.

Large demonstrations were expected in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and Caesarea. The latter could see stronger turnout than usual after controversy this week that saw supporters of the prime minister verbally assaulting the family of a fallen Israeli soldier for hosting a group of anti-Netanyahu protesters.

Public figures were particularly apalled by one demonstrator loudly expressing his wish that the family lose another son. The incident was strongly condemned by many politicians, including Netanyahu himself.

Recent weeks have seen lower turnout at the demonstrations, whether as a result of a drop in enthusiasm or of the colder, wetter weather.

Source: timesofisrael

Related News
Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed the ending of strict parole conditions on convicted spy
18 arrested in scuffles at anti-Netanyahu protest
Oman next in line to normalize ties with Israel: Report
Anti-Netanyahu demonstrators rally throughout the country for 18th week
Tags
benjamin netanyahu ، protest ، israel
Your Comment
Name:
Email:
* Comment:
* captcha: