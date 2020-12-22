Chaos ensues as UK bans Christmas, EU bans Britons amid new COVID-19 variant fears

After the announcement chaos ensued as people scrambled to leave ahead of the midnight deadline. People bundled up presents and essentials and set out hoping to save their Christmas plans after England’s Chief Medical Officer Chris Witty suggested they unpack.

Officials say the ban on Tier 4 Christmas visits us unenforceable. And to make things worse hundreds of flights were cancelled after the UK’s closest allies cut transport with it due to fears about the new Covid-19 strain.

The decision meant closing off the UK's most important artery with mainland Europe, a step British Transport Minister Grant Shapps said was surprising. Especially as according to him, the new strain is already in continental Europe.

The chaos hit just days before the United Kingdom was due to exit the EU's orbit with - or without - a trade deal. Brexit Negotiators Michel Barnier and Lord Frost met in Brussels Sunday but yet again, an agreement was not reached. In view of the situation, Brexit trade deal could be extended.