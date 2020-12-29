Young Journalists Club | Latest news of Iran and world

News ID: 49992
World » World
Publish Date: 21:07 - 29 December 2020
Font Size
Print Send to firend
Save

EU chiefs to sign Brexit trade deal Wednesday

Tuesday, 29 December 2020 (YJC) _Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel will sign the post-Brexit trade deal on Wednesday.

EU chiefs to sign Brexit trade deal WednesdayEU chiefs Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel will sign the post-Brexit trade deal agreed with Britain on Wednesday at 9:30 am (0830 GMT), officials said.

After that the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement is expected to be taken to London, where UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will add his signature.

European Commission spokeswoman Dana Spinant tweeted that the signature would be an "important moment".

In a statement, the Commission said the deal would be implemented on only a provisional basis, as there has not been time for the EU parliament to vote on it.

But, with the UK parliament due to ratify the text later on Wednesday, this should be enough to head off the threat of a no deal divorce on January 1.

If Britain had left the EU single market at the end of the year without a trade deal, renewed tariffs and quotes would have damaged cross-Channel trade.

Related News
EU-UK Brexit agreement reached days before deadline
Brexit talks go on around the clock to avoid extension
UK cut off by dozens of countries amid emergence of new covid-19 strain
Chaos ensues as UK bans Christmas, EU bans Britons amid new COVID-19 variant fears
Barnier: Both EU and UK Must Be Entitled to Set Own Laws, Control Own Waters
EU, UK officials concede big gaps remain in post-Brexit talks
Tags
UK ، brexit ، european union
Your Comment
Name:
Email:
* Comment:
* captcha: