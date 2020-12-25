EU-UK Brexit agreement reached days before deadline

Friday, 25 December 2020_The UK and the European Union have finally secured an agreement over their future ties, setting the seal on the Britain's referendum decision to leave the bloc.

Christmas Eve 2020, Prime Minister Boris Johnson signed off on an historic post-Brexit trade and security agreement with the European Union after an intense 24 hour negotiation period. A press conference expected early in the day finally came in the afternoon, after lawyers and translators had crossed all the Ts and dotted all the Is.

A deal will mean Britain finally leaving the bloc’s single market and customs union in a week and freedom of movement will end. It also settles the future arrangements on a vast range of issues from aviation and transport to civil nuclear cooperation and energy.

The Sticking points that took Brexit to the brink of no-deal was access to British fishing waters, a contentious issue that prompted the UK to send navy ships to the English channel in-case of clashes, and the level playing field, which is an important part of the EU single market allowing for fair and open competition.

Despite the collective sighs of relief and resignation across Briton the devil is in the detail. French media made waves in the hours leading up to it by asserting the UK had made huge concessions; something Westminster was quick to deny.

Hardline Tory Brexiteers from the European Research Group have said its “star chamber” of lawyers will be convened to analyze the proposed agreement. Suggesting, it’s not over yet.