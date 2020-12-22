Young Journalists Club | Latest news of Iran and world

Publish Date: 15:46 - 22 December 2020
Defense Minister: Turkey Expects US to Urgently Abandon Sanctions Over S-400s

Tuesday, 22 December 2020 (YJC)_ Turkey Defense Minister Says his country Expects US to Urgently Abandon 'Erroneous' Sanctions Over S-400s.

Defense Minister: Turkey Expects US to Urgently Abandon Sanctions Over S-400sTurkey expects the US to urgently revise its "mistaken" decision to slap sanctions on Ankara over the purchase of S-400s, Defence Minister Hulusi Akar told broadcaster NTV on Wednesday.

"We will do whatever it takes to mitigate the harm caused by the sanctions", Akar said.

Last week, the United States imposed sanctions on Turkey under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) over the acquisition of Russian S-400 air defence systems. The punitive measures targeted four affiliates of the Turkish Presidency of Defence Industries (SSB), including its head, Ismail Demir.

In particular, the sanctions banned all US exports to the SSB and froze the assets of the designated persons.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyup Erdogan slammed the US decision to impose sanctions but assured they won't stop Ankara from pursuing attempts to defend its rights.

Source: Sputnik

