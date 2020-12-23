Russian, Chinese strategic bombers conduct joint air patrol in Asia-Pacific region

Wednesday, 23 December 2020_Russian and Chinese strategic bombers have carried out a joint air patrol over the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea, the second such operation in Asia-Pacific region over the past year.

Russia’s Defense Ministry announced on Tuesday that two Russian Tu-95MS and four Chinese H-6K strategic bombers had conducted the joint operation over the area.

"The Russian Aerospace Force and the Air Force of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army conducted the second joint air patrol by long-range aircraft in the Asia-Pacific Region,” the ministry said in a statement.

“The air group consisting of two Tu-95MS strategic bombers of Russia’s Aerospace Force and four Hong-6K strategic bombers of the Air Force of China’s People’s Liberation Army conducted the air patrol over the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea,” it added.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said the joint operation was conducted as part of implementing the provisions of the 2020 military cooperation plan and was not "aimed against third countries."

"The air patrols are carried out to deepen and develop the Russian-Chinese relations, raise the level of interaction between the armed forces of both countries and improve their capabilities for conducting joint measures and strengthening global strategic stability," the ministry stressed.

The ministry also underlined that the Russian and Chinese aircraft operated in strict compliance with the provisions of international law, saying, "There were no violations of the airspace of foreign states.”