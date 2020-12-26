Shooting in Miami: 3 adults, 1 juvenile transported to hospital

Saturday, 26 December 2020 (YJC)_ Police reported 3 adults, 1 juvenile transported to hospital after shooting in Miami.

Three adults and one juvenile have been transported to the hospital after a shooting in a Miami neighborhood, according to police.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene in the area of Northwest 12th Avenue and 61st Street at around 1:30 p.m., Saturday.

According to fire officials, four people in total were shot, with one person being grazed by a bullet.

Three of the four patients are being transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, and the fourth patient is being transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital. All of the patients’ conditions remain unknown at this time.