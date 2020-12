Wednesday, 23 December 2020 (YJC)_ Over 100 people killed in attack in Ethiopia's Benishangul-Gumuz region

More than 100 people were killed in a shooting attack on Wednesday in Ethiopia’s Benishangul-Gumuz region, the state-appointed human rights commission said.

Gunmen shot people in the Bulen area of the region, in western Ethiopia, and set on fire the homes of sleeping residents, the commission said in a statement.

Source: Reuters