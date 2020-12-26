Following Nashville bombing Gov. Lee requests emergency declaration from President Trump

Saturday, 26 December 2020 (YJC)_ Governor Bill Lee has formally requested an emergency declaration from President Trump following Nashville bombing.

Following the Nashville bombing Friday and resulting destruction left in its wake in downtown Nashville, Governor Bill Lee has formally requested an emergency declaration from President Trump.

Governor Lee made the request in a formal letter sent to the President. Lee announced the request on Twitter Saturday morning.

"The severity and magnitude of the current situation is such that effective response is beyond the capabilities of the State and affected local governments," Lee's letter reads. "As a result, federal assistance under the Stafford Act is necessary to supplement the efforts and available resources of the State, local governments, disaster relief organizations, and compensation by insurance for disaster-related losses."