Young Journalists Club | Latest news of Iran and world

News ID: 49954
America » America
Publish Date: 20:41 - 26 December 2020
Font Size
Print Send to firend
Save

Following Nashville bombing Gov. Lee requests emergency declaration from President Trump

Saturday, 26 December 2020 (YJC)_ Governor Bill Lee has formally requested an emergency declaration from President Trump following Nashville bombing.

Following Nashville bombing Gov. Lee requests emergency declaration from President TrumpFollowing the Nashville bombing Friday and resulting destruction left in its wake in downtown Nashville, Governor Bill Lee has formally requested an emergency declaration from President Trump.

Governor Lee made the request in a formal letter sent to the President. Lee announced the request on Twitter Saturday morning.

"The severity and magnitude of the current situation is such that effective response is beyond the capabilities of the State and affected local governments," Lee's letter reads. "As a result, federal assistance under the Stafford Act is necessary to supplement the efforts and available resources of the State, local governments, disaster relief organizations, and compensation by insurance for disaster-related losses."

 

Related News
Highway Shut Down Near Tennessee's Lebanon Due to Suspicious Box Truck
Nashville explosion: MNPD confirms Anthony Q. Warner as a person of interest in bombing
Massive explosion reported in Nashville
California brush fire at US Marine base forces evacuation of 7,000-plus residents
Police killing of unarmed Black man sparks fresh protests in US
Over 100 people killed in attack in Ethiopia
Tags
nashville ، US ، Fire
Your Comment
Name:
Email:
* Comment:
* captcha: