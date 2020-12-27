Highway Shut Down Near Tennessee's Lebanon Due to Suspicious Box Truck

Sunday, 27 December 2020 (YJC)_The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office has shut down Highway 231 near Lebanon, Tennessee, over a suspicious white truck.

According to media reports, local authorities and the FBI are now investigating the suspicious vehicle after a call reported that it was driving while playing an evacuation message.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office has shut down Highway 231 near Lebanon, Tennessee, over a suspicious white truck, local media reported on Sunday afternoon.

The vehicle was reportedly playing an evacuation message siimilar to the one that sounded prior to the RV explosion in Nashville on Christmas Day. Rutherford Co. Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the information.

The bomb squad was dispatched to the scene and the driver of the truck was reportedly taken into custody.

On 25 December, a blast occured in downtown Nashville that was later linked to an RV parked in the area. Minutes before the explosion, the vehicle played a warning urging residents in the nearby area to evacuate. The explosuion resulted in three people injured.

The investogators believe it was an "intentional act", while no suspect has been officially confirmed in connection to the explosion.

Source: Sputnik