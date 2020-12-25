Massive explosion reported in Nashville

Fire crews are on the scene of a massive explosion in Downtown Nashville.
Smoke was visible in the Nashville skyline as people in the area reported feeling a large shaking before 6:30 a.m.
The explosion happened near Broadway. It is unclear what caused the explosion or if there any injuries.
A reporter said "A structure is on fire downtown - searching for victims ongoing - several people walked out of upper residences on their own.
"Preparing for multi-casualty incident, triage being staged on-site.
"Building is "devastated", vehicles on road are burning, NFD is about to extinguish them with water from Engine 9 - most human injuries so far are non-life-threatening."
Mr Steen cited Nashville Fire Department as suggested between 20 and 30 people had been, with most human injuries so far are non-life-threatening.
Several vehicles in the road were also on fire, he added.
He suggested the building had collapsed as a result of the blast, with firefighters haveing retreated from the scene with all personnel accounted for.