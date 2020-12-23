Explosion, Partial Roof Collapse at Baltimore High-Rise Injures at Least 10

Wednesday, 23 December 2020 (YJC)_ An explosion likely caused by ongoing construction, Injures at Least 10.

An explosion and a partial roof collapse at a Baltimore high-rise Wednesday morning left at least 10 people injured, nine critically, and trapped two window washers, local firefighters say.

Firefighters first reported they rushed to rescue two window washers who were trapped in scaffolding at the utility company BGE's offices Wednesday morning after a possible explosion on the 16th floor, authorities said.

First responders were treating more than 20 people following the blast, one firehouse said.

BGE said the blast was likely set off by ongoing construction and the building was mostly empty because it's a holiday week.

The two window washers were trapped on scaffolding knocked askew by the explosion, Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 and BGE said. Photos from the scene show the suspended scaffold dangling from the building.

Firefighters pulled the window washers to safety, BGE said. The scaffolding remained in a dangerous position for hours, IAFF Local 734 said.