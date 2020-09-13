EasyJet passenger throws punch at African woman after alleged racial abuse

Sunday, 13 September 2020 (YJC)_ A British man on a flight from London to Turkey throws a punch at an African woman.

Shocking video shows an easyJet passenger throwing a punch at a woman during an angry bust-up on a packed flight from London Gatwick to Turkey.

Cabin crew intervened when an argument broke out at the front of the plane, and footage captured by a passenger shows people shouting and swearing at each other.

A witness said the fight broke out when a male passenger allegedly racially abused another flyer, and there was "prolific use of the C-word" during the clash.

A female passenger can be heard saying what sounds like "I am African, do not chat s*** about my people"- before a man lunges over the seats towards her, flinging a clenched fist.

It is unclear whether his punch connected with the woman or if it hit the chair in front. There were cheers when the man was later removed from the plane, it is claimed.

Witnesses claim the woman in the video was defending a friend who was allegedly racially abused.

Turkish police were called to greet the plane on arrival, and clips show the male passenger being led from the plane by a man who appears to be the pilot.

Holidaymakers claim it was the second fracas the Brit had been involved in on the flight after he allegedly kicked off when a passenger threw away his son's paper plane.

Videos show other holidaymakers getting out of the way while the man shouts and raves, penned in by plane staff, on the Gatwick to Antalya flight on Wednesday.

A passenger who filmed the incident said: "Approximately two hours into the flight from Gatwick, most of the flight were disturbed by a commotion at the back of the plane.

"It was clearly two grown men coming to blows and prolific use of the C-word from one of them.

"All available staff rushed to the back of the plane to separate the men with the instigator being relocated to the front, still shouting and swearing.

"Calm ensued for about an hour, whereby he requested to visit the back of the plane to retrieve some cash.

A spokesman for EasyJet said: 'We can confirm flight EZY8841 from London Gatwick to Antalya on 8 September was met by police on arrival and a passenger was removed by police as a result of their disruptive behaviour onboard.

'Whilst such incidents are rare, we take them very seriously, and do not tolerate abusive or threatening behaviour on board.

'easyJet's cabin crew are trained to assess and evaluate all situations and to act quickly and appropriately to ensure that the safety of the flight and other passengers is not compromised at any time.'

They added: 'The safety and wellbeing of our customers and crew is our highest priority..'

Antalya Airport have been approached for comment.