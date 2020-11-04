Young Journalists Club | Latest news of Iran and world

America
Publish Date: 8:21 - 04 November 2020
Biden wins Washington in presidential race

Wednesday, 4 November 2020 (YJC)_ Democrats presidential nominee sweeps Trump in West Coast states.

Biden wins Washington in presidential raceDemocratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is projected to easily win the West Coast states of California, Oregon and Washington on Tuesday.

The three states, longtime Democratic strongholds, constitute a gain of 74 Electoral College votes for Biden. All three were quickly called for the former vice president by the Associated Press and news networks shortly after polls closed.

California, by far the largest haul of Biden's western sweep, last voted for a Republican presidential nominee in 1988, when former President George H.W. Bush narrowly edged Democratic nominee Michael Dukakis in the state.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D), who launched a White House bid before dropping out last year, is projected to defeat GOP opponent Loren Culp for a third term as governor.

Source: The Hill

presidential election ، US ، Joe Biden
