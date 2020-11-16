Young Journalists Club | Latest news of Iran and world

News ID: 49296
Iran » Iran
Publish Date: 15:28 - 16 November 2020
Font Size
Print Send to firend
Save

Covid-19 live update: 13,053 infected and 486 new deaths

Monday, 16 November 2020 (YJC)_ Health Ministry Spokesperson announced novel Coronavirus infects 13,053 and kills 486 new people in Iran.

Covid-19 live update: 13,053 infected and 486 new deaths.On her daily briefing Health Ministry Spokesperson, Sima Lari announced 13,053 new cases have been confirmed in the past 24 hours and the country’s total infections reached to 775,121.

She affirmed the new covid-19 infection toll saying that the results are based on 5,545,444 tests carried out across the country.

Elsewhere in her remarks she said the number of fatalities during the past 24 hours is 486, which means the total death toll is standing at 41,9179.

“A total of 38,140,650 people have recovered from the virus and 3,133 of the new cases have been hospitalized” she added.

According to the latest figures on Monday, 54,818,483 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths reaching 1,324,530 and recoveries amounting to 38,140,650.

Related News
Iran Covid-19 Update: Death toll reaches at 42,461
8 Iranian COVID-19 vaccines among 48 on WHO’s list of promising candidates
Iran, Cuba discuss enhanced global solidarity to counter US' economic terrorism
Iran, Italy hold fourth conference on cultural dialogue
Iran takes harsher COVID measures following leader's decree
Tags
covid-19 ، coronaviruse ، Iran
Your Comment
Name:
Email:
* Comment:
* captcha: