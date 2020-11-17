Iran Covid-19 Update: Death toll reaches at 42,461

Tuesday, 17 November 2020 (YJC)_ Health Ministry Spokesperson announced novel Coronavirus kills 482 new people in Iran.

On her daily briefing Health Ministry Spokesperson, Sima Lari announced 13,352new cases have been confirmed in the past 24 hours and the country’s total infections reached to 788,473.

She affirmed the new covid-19 infection toll saying that the results are based on 5,586,141 tests carried out across the country.

Lari said that 5,691patients are in critical condition and of those infected, 570,774 have gained recovery.

Elsewhere in her remarks she said the number of fatalities during the past 24 hours is 482, which means the total death toll is standing at 42,461.

According to the latest figures on Tuesday, 55,350,440 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths reaching 1,332,337 and recoveries amounting to 38,494,381.