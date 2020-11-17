Young Journalists Club | Latest news of Iran and world

News ID: 49309
Iran » Iran
Publish Date: 14:28 - 17 November 2020
Font Size
Print Send to firend
Save

Iran Covid-19 Update: Death toll reaches at 42,461

Tuesday, 17 November 2020 (YJC)_ Health Ministry Spokesperson announced novel Coronavirus kills 482 new people in Iran.

Iran Covid-19 Update: Death toll reaches at 42,461On her daily briefing Health Ministry Spokesperson, Sima Lari announced 13,352new cases have been confirmed in the past 24 hours and the country’s total infections reached to 788,473.

She affirmed the new covid-19 infection toll saying that the results are based on 5,586,141 tests carried out across the country.

Lari said that 5,691patients are in critical condition and of those infected, 570,774 have gained recovery.

Elsewhere in her remarks she said the number of fatalities during the past 24 hours is 482, which means the total death toll is standing at 42,461.

According to the latest figures on Tuesday, 55,350,440 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths reaching 1,332,337 and recoveries amounting to 38,494,381.

Related News
Covid-19 live update: 13,053 infected and 486 new deaths
8 Iranian COVID-19 vaccines among 48 on WHO’s list of promising candidates
Coronavirus Update: 10,463 infection, 458 new death/ another high record
Iran, Cuba discuss enhanced global solidarity to counter US' economic terrorism
Tags
iran ، covid-19 ، coronaviruse ، Death ، health ministry
Your Comment
Name:
Email:
* Comment:
* captcha: