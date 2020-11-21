Young Journalists Club | Latest news of Iran and world

Covid-19: 431 new deaths in a single day

Saturday, 21 November 2020 (YJC) _ Health Ministry Spokesperson announced novel Coronavirus claims 431 lives in 24h in Iran.

Covid-19: 431 new deaths in a single dayOn her daily briefing Health Ministry Spokesperson, Sima Lari announced 12,931 new cases have been confirmed in the past 24 hours and the country’s total infections reached to 841,308.

She affirmed the new covid-19 infection toll saying that the results are based on over 5.74 million tests carried out across the country.

Elsewhere in her remarks she said the number of fatalities during the past 24 hours is 431, which means the total death toll is standing at 44,327.

“A total of 596,136 people have recovered from the virus and 2,155 of the new cases have been hospitalized” she added.

“5,778 patients are in critical condition” she added.

According to the latest figures on Saturday, 58,007,603 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths at 1,379,546 and recoveries amounting to 40,195,366.

