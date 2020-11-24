Europe threatens sanctions against parties violating Libya's fragile peace process

Tuesday, 24 November 2020_Britain, France, Germany and Italy have threatened to impose sanctions against any parties to the conflict in Libya that violate the fragile peace process in the North African country.

In a joint statement released on Monday, the four European countries urged all warring sides and their foreign supporters to refrain from taking any uncoordinated measures that would risk undermining the UN-led efforts aimed at finding a political solution to the Libyan conflict.

The statement further said that these countries are "ready to take measures against those who obstruct" the process, plunder state funds or commit rights abuses. "This is an important step to restore Libya's sovereignty and the democratic legitimacy of its institutions," the statement said.

It also said that the four countries shared the opposition of Libyans "to all foreign interference, and support their willingness to come together in peaceful and patriotic dialogue", the statement said.

Libya descended into turmoil following the toppling of Muammar Gaddafi, its long-time ruler, in 2011. For the past six years, the country has been split between two rival camps, namely the UN-recognized government based in the capital, Tripoli, and another camp based in the eastern city of Tobruk, backed militarily by rebel forces led by strongman Khalifa Haftar.

The Libyan government receives major backing from Turkey, and the rebels from the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Jordan.