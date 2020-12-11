Macron Warns Against Destabilisation as Turkey Rejects New EU Sanctions Over Maritime Dispute

Friday, 11 December 2020 (YJC)_ French President Warns EU ministers Against Destabilisation as Turkey Rejects New EU Sanctions Over Maritime Dispute.

French President Emmanuel Macron told EU ministers Friday, addressing the new sanctions against Ankara, that the bloc will not tolerate destabilising actions in its orbit. Speaking during the final day of the European Council meeting, Macron added that the bloc will nevertheless remain open for dialogue with Turkey.

Earlier in the day, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said that Ankara had rejected the EU sanction plan on its activities in the eastern Mediterranean and called on the bloc to act as an honest broker over this issue.

In a statement, the ministry said that Europe's approach is "biased and illegal", accusing the bloc of being "hostage" to the opinion of one or two member states.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan echoed the comments later in the day by saying that the "damaging" sanctions would benefit nobody.

On Thursday, participants of the European Council meeting agreed to impose additional sanctions on Turkey over its drilling activities in the eastern Mediterranean.

In November, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas warned that EU member states would consider adopting a common stance at the 10-11 December summit on whether Turkey should be punished over the drilling issue.

