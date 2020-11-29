Young Journalists Club | Latest news of Iran and world

Publish Date: 21:28 - 29 November 2020
Oil Refinery in Northern Iraq Hit by Rocket, Fire Breaks Out

Sunday, 29 November 2020 (YJC)_ Officials Say an Oil Refinery in Northern Iraq Hit by Rocket.

Oil Refinery in Northern Iraq Hit by Rocket, Fire Breaks OutA rocket hit an oil refinery in northern Iraq, causing a fire, Sky News Arabiya reported on Sunday, quoting refinery officials.

Al-Arabiya correspondent: "Chinese oil refinery in Salahaldin hit by Katyusha rockets".

According to the correspondent, the rocket landed at an oil refinery in the town of Baiji in Salahaldin province to the north of Baghdad.

Firefighters have been working at the scene trying to contain the flames caused when the rocket hit a fuel storage depot inside the Siniya refinery, Reuters said, quoting local officials.

The Siniya refinery was reopened in 2017 after damages caused by Daesh* terrorists had been repaired. It has a capacity of 20,000 barrels per day.

Source: Sputnik

