Young Journalists Club | Latest news of Iran and world

News ID: 49624
World » World
Publish Date: 17:10 - 04 December 2020
Font Size
Print Send to firend
Save

Germany Seeking a New, Broader Nuke Deal with Iran

Friday, 04 December 2020 (YJC)_ Germany is looking for an alternative, broader nuclear accord with Iran.

Germany Seeking a New, Broader Nuke Deal with IranGermany is looking for an alternative, broader nuclear accord with Iran in place of the existing agreement which is "no longer enough", German Foreign Minsiter Heiko Maas said Friday.

"A form of 'nuclear agreement plus' is needed, which also lies in our interest. We have clear expectations for Iran: no nuclear weapons, but also no ballistic rocket programme that threatens the whole region. Iran must also play another role in the region", Maas said in an interview with Der Spiegel, adding that the broader accord is needed as Iran cannot be trusted.

The deal signed back in 2015 to contain the Iranian nuclear programme in return for sanctions relief has been a focus of international attention since the US unilaterally withdrew from the accord in 2018. On Thursday, the Iranian foreign minister underlined Tehran would not renegotiate the terms of the deal.

Source: Sputnik

Related News
UK, France and Germany discuss working with Joe Biden on Iran nuclear deal
EU hopes a Biden presidency can save JCPOA
G77, China call for immediate lifting of sanctions against Iran
Top EU diplomat: Sanctions lifting commitments to Iran under JCPOA still in place
Tags
Heiko Maas ، germany ، Iran ، nuclear deal
Your Comment
Name:
Email:
* Comment:
* captcha: