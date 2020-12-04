Germany Seeking a New, Broader Nuke Deal with Iran

Friday, 04 December 2020 (YJC)_ Germany is looking for an alternative, broader nuclear accord with Iran.

Germany is looking for an alternative, broader nuclear accord with Iran in place of the existing agreement which is "no longer enough", German Foreign Minsiter Heiko Maas said Friday.

"A form of 'nuclear agreement plus' is needed, which also lies in our interest. We have clear expectations for Iran: no nuclear weapons, but also no ballistic rocket programme that threatens the whole region. Iran must also play another role in the region", Maas said in an interview with Der Spiegel, adding that the broader accord is needed as Iran cannot be trusted.

The deal signed back in 2015 to contain the Iranian nuclear programme in return for sanctions relief has been a focus of international attention since the US unilaterally withdrew from the accord in 2018. On Thursday, the Iranian foreign minister underlined Tehran would not renegotiate the terms of the deal.

Source: Sputnik