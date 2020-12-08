Judiciary spokesman: Ruhollah Zam's death sentence confirmed

Tuesday, 08 December 2020 (YJC)_ Judiciary spokesman announced the confirmation of Ruhollah Zam's death sentence in the Supreme Court.

In his press conference on Tuesday Judiciary spokesman, Gholamhossein Esmaili, announced the confirmation of Ruhollah Zam's death sentence in the Supreme Court.

"The Supreme Court has considered this case and the ruling issued by the Islamic Revolutionary Court has been approved by the Supreme Court," he said.

Previously, in June, Judiciary spokesman announced that the death sentence for Ruhollah Zam has been initially confirmed, “13 of his accusations have been identified as 'Corrupt on Earth',” he said.

Ruhollah Zam, the administrator of the Amad News counterrevolutionary website and Telegram channel, was arrested after a complex intelligence operation and through cooperation with other intelligence services in mid-October, 2019

Amad News was known for disseminating incriminating content against the Islamic Establishment.