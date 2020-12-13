Young Journalists Club | Latest news of Iran and world

Publish Date: 19:22 - 13 December 2020
Following the French Foreign Ministry's interventionist statement;

French Amb. summoned by Iranian Foreign Ministry

Sunday, 13 December 2020 (YJC)_ Following the French Foreign Ministry's interventionist statement Iranian Foreign Ministry summoned French Ambassador.

French Amb. summoned by Iranian Foreign MinistryFollowing the French Foreign Ministry's interventionist statement regarding implementation of Ruhollah Zam's death sentence Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the French Ambassador to Tehran on Sunday.

Accordingly, the French Ambassador to Tehran, Philippe Thiebaud, was summoned as the French Foreign Ministry wrote interventionist statement regarding the implementation of Ruhollah Zam's death sentence.

Thiebaud vowed that he would inform his country about the Islamic Republic's stances and protest.

Prior to this, Iran had summoned the German Ambassador, Hans-Udo Muzel, in this regard.

