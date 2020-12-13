French Amb. summoned by Iranian Foreign Ministry

Following the French Foreign Ministry's interventionist statement;

Following the French Foreign Ministry's interventionist statement regarding implementation of Ruhollah Zam's death sentence Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the French Ambassador to Tehran on Sunday.

Thiebaud vowed that he would inform his country about the Islamic Republic's stances and protest.

Prior to this, Iran had summoned the German Ambassador, Hans-Udo Muzel, in this regard.