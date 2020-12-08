Young Journalists Club | Latest news of Iran and world

News ID: 49682
World » World
Publish Date: 17:06 - 08 December 2020
Font Size
Print Send to firend
Save

EU's Barnier: We will never sacrifice our future for the present

Tuesday, 08 December 2020 (YJC)_ The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator said they will never sacrifice our future for the present.

EU's Barnier: We will never sacrifice our future for the presentThe European Union's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, said on Tuesday that he briefed all member states on the EU-UK trade negotiations at the General Affairs Council.

"We will never sacrifice our future for the present," Barnier tweeted out. "Access to our market comes with conditions."

Barnier further noted that he is working closely with his British counterpart David Frost to prepare for the upcoming meeting between British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Related News
UK’s Brexit Supremo: 'Agreement in Principle' Reached in UK-EU Withdrawal Talks
U.K. Says Brexit Trade Talks Are at a ‘Very Difficult Point’
No more concessions in Brexit talks, EU members warn
Scottish leader calls for 2nd independence referendum early next year
UK Signs Post-Brexit Aviation Deal With US
British economy suffers through 2nd lockdown, ahead of Brexit talks
Tags
Michel Barnier ، EU ، brexit ، UK
Your Comment
Name:
Email:
* Comment:
* captcha: