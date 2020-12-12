Young Journalists Club | Latest news of Iran and world

News ID: 49747
America » America
Publish Date: 21:41 - 12 December 2020
Font Size
Print Send to firend
Save

Trump supporters to rally in DC after Supreme Court delivers president another defeat

Saturday, 12 December 2020(YJC) _ Backers of President Trump descended on Washington, D.C. after Supreme Court delivers president another defeat.

Trump supporters to rally in DC after Supreme Court delivers president another defeatBackers of President Trump descended on Washington, D.C., Saturday in another sign of support for the president who has come up short in his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Supporters with Trump flags and hats were gathering at Freedom Plaza near the White House chanting "Four More Years" to urge Trump to keep on fighting for election integrity. Organizers of the Women for America First rally were expecting 15,000 participants for the rally and march to the Supreme Court.

Trump, who is scheduled to fly to New York Saturday to attend the Army-Navy football game at West Point, appeared to be pleasantly surprised by another show of support in the Democratic stronghold of D.C.

"Wow! Thousands of people forming in Washington (D.C.) for Stop the Steal. Didn’t know about this, but I’ll be seeing them! #MAGA"

It's not clear how Trump plans to see the rally, but the commander in chief is scheduled to leave the White House in the noon hour to head to Joint Base Andrews for his Air Force One flight to West Point.

Source: Fox news

Related News
Wisconsin Supreme Court Rejects Trump's Appeal to Overturn Biden Win
Georgia's GOP lieutenant governor: 'Facts' show Biden won state
US dollar crashes to lowest level in almost three months
Far-right groups plan to rally in Washington to support Trump's voter fraud claims
New COVID outbreak hits US Secret Service: US media
Deadly post-election violence breaks out in Ivory Coast
Tags
donald trump ، Rally ، US ، washington
Your Comment
Name:
Email:
* Comment:
* captcha: