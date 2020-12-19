Trump Says Hacking Attack on US Blown Out of Proportion

Saturday, 19 December 2020 (YJC)_US President said on Saturday on his Twitter account Hacking Attack on US Blown Out of Proportion and china may be responsible for that.

The extent of the hacking attack on US companies and entities is far less severe than mass media picture it to be, US President Donald Trump said on Saturday on his Twitter account. Addressing the data breach for the first time since the reports emerged, Trump berated media outlets for excluding China's potential involvement in the attack, which, he believes, might be the case.

The outgoing president also assumed that the attack could have targeted voting machines during the election. Moments later, Twitter flagged his post with a disclaimer disputing his statement on the vote.

Earlier in the day, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo alleged that Moscow was responsible for the spate of cyberattacks against the US. Russia promptly dismissed the claims, citing a lack of any evidence.

Earlier this week, reports emerged that hundreds of US federal government entities and companies had been targeted in a massive hacking attack, which was instantly blamed on a foreign actor by US media. The Washington Post, in particular, claimed a hacking group with links to Moscow was behind it, but provided no evidence to back the allegation.

Source: sputnik