Adam Schiff Slams Trump for Blaming China Instead of Russia for Massive Hack

Sunday, 20 December 2020 (YJC)_ US House Intelligence Panel Chief Slams Trump For Blaming China Instead of Russia for Massive Hack.

The chairman of the House Committee on Intelligence, Democrat Adam Schiff, has blasted President Donald Trump in an interview with MSNBC over POTUS’ alleged downplaying of Russia's supposed role in the recent cyberattacks on the US government and pointing the finger at China instead.

"It [is] just uniformly destructive and deceitful, and injurious [...] to our national security", Schiff said, commenting the president's earlier tweets on the matter.

Schiff went on to claim that he does not "think there's any question" that Russia was behind the massive hack, the impact (if any) of which on government computer networks remains unclear.

Several lawmakers on both sides of the aisle previously reiterated accusations levelled by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who claimed that it was "pretty clear" that Russia was behind the cyberattack on several government institutions. However, Trump appeared to disagree with him, suggesting that China might be the culprit.

Source: Sputnik