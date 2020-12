Wednesday, 23 December 2020 (YJC)_ Vladimir Putin said he was not expecting relations between Moscow and Washington to change Under Biden.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday he was not expecting relations between Moscow and Washington to change when US president-elect Joe Biden takes office next month.

"Now about the change of leadership in the United States and that it will be more difficult for us. I don't think so. It will be business as usual," Putin said during a meeting with lawmakers and government officials.

Source: Times of Israel