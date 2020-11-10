Mozambique: ISIS behead more than 50 people

Tuesday, 10 November 2020 (YJC)_ ISIS-linked Islamists behead more than 50 people on football pitch in Mozambique.

Suspected Islamist militants beheaded scores of people before dismembering the bodies in a barbaric assault in Mozambique. The perpetrators are also believed to have kidnapped several women.

The remains of least 15 boys, who were participating in a male initiation ceremony when the militants struck Muatide village this past weekend, were found among the dead.

“Police learned of the massacre committed by the insurgents through reports of people who found corpses in the woods,” said a police spokesperson in the Mueda district.

“It was possible to count 20 bodies spread over an area of about 500 meters.”

The militants, who are linked to Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS), reportedly raided a slew of villages in the gas-rich northeastern Cabo Delgado province over the weekend, pillaging them for supplies before burning down homes and disappearing into the bush, kidnapping women and killing anyone who resisted.

Burials for the dead are to be held on Tuesday.

Source: Independent