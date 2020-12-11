Young Journalists Club | Latest news of Iran and world

Publish Date: 19:54 - 11 December 2020
FBI subpoenas Texas attorney general Ken Paxton amid whistleblower allegations

Friday, 11 December 2020 (YJC)_ FBI is investigating allegations of bribery and abuse of authority against Texas attorney general.

FBI subpoenas Texas attorney general Ken Paxton amid whistleblower allegationsThe FBI has served subpoenas on the office of the Texas attorney general, as part of an ongoing investigation over allegations of bribery and abuse of authority to benefit a wealthy donor. 

Federal law enforcement officials on Wednesday visited the office of Attorney General Ken Paxton, though it was not immediately clear how many subpoenas were issued, or the information that the agents sought, according to the Austin American Statesman.

The FBI began investigating the matter early in October after a rebellion by Mr Paxton’s top deputies, who accused him of breaking the law by using his office to help a wealthy donor, real estate investor Nate Paul.

The main accusation against Mr Paxton is that he hired an outside lawyer to investigate the developer’s allegations that the FBI improperly searched his home and offices last year.

Mr Paxton, who recently took the lead in a long-shot legal bid to overturn the 2020 election defeat of President Donald Trump, invited speculation from Democrats over whether the two issues were linked.

Source: Independent 

