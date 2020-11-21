Russian Defence Minister arrive to the Republic of Azerbaijan with a working visit

Saturday, 21 November 2020 (YJC) _ Sergei Shoigu arrive to the Republic of Azerbaijan with a working visit.

Russian Defence Minister General of the Army Sergei Shoigu paid a working visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan on behalf of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In Baku, Sergei Shoigu was received by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and held talks with the head of the Ministry of Defence of the Republic Zakir Hasanov.

During the meeting, President Ilham Aliyev praised the progress of the trilateral statement, dated November 10 President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia and the President of the Russian Federation, and actions in Nagorno Karabakh the Russian contingent of peacekeeping forces.

Sergei Shoigu informed President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev about the deployment of the Russian contingent of peacekeeping forces in Nagorno-Karabakh.

"Dear Mr. President, I am grateful to You for taking the time to meet with us to discuss urgent, issues. Time is moving dynamically fast after the adoption of the statement by the leaders of the heads of state of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan," Sergei Shoigu said.

"I believe that not much time has passed since the historic statement, but the peacekeeping forces have already taken the positions that were determined, at 23 posts. The main highways have been taken under control to ensure security on the contact line. The return of refugees has begun. All the work that has been established to date, of course, gives results. During this time, the ceasefire is being observed, and I am confident that it will continue to be so," the Russian Defence Minister said.

The President of Azerbaijan highly appreciated Russia's efforts to stabilize the situation and the actions of Russian peacekeepers in the region.

"We will discuss issues related to the implementation of the trilateral statement signed by the presidents of Russia, Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Armenia. In our opinion, the provisions of the statement are being implemented successfully and this once again demonstrates the readiness of both the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides to put an end to the long-standing conflict and reach a political settlement," the head of Azerbaijan said.

"I would like to express my gratitude to you, as well as to the Russian leadership, President Vladimir Putin, for your active participation in the preparation and adoption of this important document," Ilham Aliyev said.

Source: Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation