Russian Peacekeepers Urge Armenia, Azerbaijan to Uphold Karabakh Ceasefire After Violation Claims

A spokesperson for the Russian peacekeepers stated that Armenia and Azerbaijan have been reminded about the necessity to uphold the ceasefire regime in accordance with the previously signed declaration after a ceasefire violation was detected in Hadrut Province in the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR). Peacekeepers have already arrived in the local settlements of Khtsaberd and Khin Taher, which were affected by the skirmish, to investigate which of the sides violated the ceasefire.

The hostilities ceased in the disputed region after the sides signed a declaration on 10 November to stop the bloodshed, which erupted at the end of September 2020 and claimed thousands of lives, including civilians.

Previously, the defence ministries of the NKR and Armenia claimed that Azerbaijan had renewed hostilities in the direction of the villages of Khin Taher (Old Taglar) and Khtsaberd on 12 December. The two settlements are located in the southern part of the NKR in Hadrut Province, most of which is currently controlled by Baku.

Source: Sputnik