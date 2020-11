Sunday, 22 November 2020 (YJC) _ Russian President said Russia is a mediator in the agreement on Nagorno-Karabakh.

Russia is only a mediator in the agreement on Nagorno-Karabakh, Russian President Vladimir Putin said this in an interview with Russia 1 TV channel, APA reports.

Putin said that Russia has taken on the role of mediator in the implementation of the agreement to achieve peace between the parties: "We are now engaged in this work. The author of the agreement is three parties - Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Source: APA