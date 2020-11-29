Young Journalists Club | Latest news of Iran and world

News ID: 49519
America » America
Publish Date: 21:35 - 29 November 2020
Font Size
Print Send to firend
Save

Wisconsin counties finish recounts, Biden's lead reconfirmed

Sunday, 29 November 2020 (YJC)_ The recount of presidential ballots in Wisconsin confirmed that Democratic President-elect defeated President Donald Trump.

Wisconsin counties finish recounts, Biden's lead reconfirmedThe recount of presidential ballots in Wisconsin’s two largest counties finished on Sunday, confirming that Democratic President-elect Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump in the key swing state by more than 20,000 votes.

Dane County finished its recount on Sunday, according to the county clerk, a few days after Milwaukee County finished its. Each recount produced little change in the final breakdown of the more than 800,000 ballots cast in the state. In the end, Biden’s lead over Trump in Wisconsin grew by 87 votes.

Source: Reuters

Related News
Trump Says DoJ, FBI Employees May Have Been Involved in Large-scale Voter Fraud
Pennsylvania Supreme Court strikes down GOP bid to stop election certification
US appeals court rejects Trump campaign's Pennsylvania election case
Trump was the most Israeli friendly president ever
Election Controversy: Dominion Voting Systems Employees Threatened
Tags
Joe Biden ، presidential election ، donald trump ، US ، wisconsin
Your Comment
Name:
Email:
* Comment:
* captcha: