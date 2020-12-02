Iran urges world community to stand up to US’ illegal sanctions amid battle against deadly virus

Wednesday, 02 December 2020_Iran's permanent representative to Vienna-based international organizations has called on the international community to stand up to the US’ coercive measures to force Washington to halt its illegal sanctions against countries amid the coronavirus pandemic that has gripped the entire world.

Kazem Gharibabadi made the remarks in an address to the International Seminar on Unilateral Coercive Measures (UCMs) and their Impacts in the Context of COVID-19 Pandemic, which was held virtually by the permanent representatives of Iran, Cuba and Venezuela in Vienna with the participation of more than 38 countries, IRNA reported.

He said that countries like the US have a tendency to impose “unilateral, coercive” measures against certain nations in line with their foreign policy goals, emphasizing that such actions directly impact the sovereignty of targeted countries and other nations likewise.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is one of the countries that have been subjected to such inhumane acts,” he said.