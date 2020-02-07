قیمت روز گوشی موبایل اپل در ۱۸ بهمن

به گزارش خبرنگار نبض بازار گروه اقتصادی باشگاه خبرنگاران جوان، قیمت انواع گوشی اپل در بازار به شرح زیر است:
|قیمت
|نام محصول
|9,200,000
|Galaxy Fold
|9,900,000
|Galaxy Note10+ 256 GB
|10,200,000
|Galaxy Note10 256 GB
|11,900,000
|Galaxy S10+ 128 GB
|12,700,000
|Galaxy S10 128 GB
|14,500,000
|Galaxy S10e 128 GB
|9,800,000
|Galaxy Note9 128 GB
|10,800,000
|Galaxy S9+ 128 GB
|11,900,000
|Galaxy S9 64 GB
|14,300,000
|Galaxy Note8 64 GB
|15,800,000
|Galaxy S8+ 64 GB
|17,500,000
|Galaxy S8 64 GB
|16,200,000
|Galaxy A80 128 GB
|16,800,000
|Galaxy A70 128 GB
|17,500,000
|Galaxy A60 128 GB
|10,600,000
|Galaxy A51 128 GB
|11,500,000
|Galaxy A50s 128 GB
|12,900,000
|Galaxy A50 128 GB
|15,300,000
|Galaxy A40 64 GB
|17,200,000
|Galaxy A30s 64 GB
|19,900,000
|Galaxy A30 64 GB
|16,100,000
|Galaxy A20s 32 GB
|18,200,000
|Galaxy A20 32 GB
|21,200,000
|Galaxy A10s 32 GB
انتهای پیام/