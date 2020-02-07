کد خبر: ۷۲۳۷۷۶۱
گروه : اقتصادی » نبض بازار
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۸ بهمن ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۰۷
بر اساس قیمت بازار؛

قیمت روز گوشی موبایل اپل در ۱۸ بهمن

گوشی موبایل اپل مدل Apple iPhone ۱۱ Pro. ۲۵۶ به قیمت ۱۷ میلیون و ۲۰۰ هزار تومان در بازار به فروش می‌رسد.

به گزارش خبرنگار نبض بازار گروه اقتصادی باشگاه خبرنگاران جوان، قیمت انواع گوشی اپل در بازار  به شرح زیر است: 

قیمت روز گوشی موبایل اپل در ۱۸ بهمن

 

قیمت نام محصول
9,200,000 Galaxy Fold
9,900,000 Galaxy Note10+ 256 GB
10,200,000 Galaxy Note10 256 GB
11,900,000 Galaxy S10+ 128 GB
12,700,000 Galaxy S10 128 GB
14,500,000 Galaxy S10e 128 GB
9,800,000 Galaxy Note9 128 GB
10,800,000 Galaxy S9+ 128 GB
11,900,000 Galaxy S9 64 GB
14,300,000 Galaxy Note8 64 GB
15,800,000 Galaxy S8+ 64 GB
17,500,000 Galaxy S8 64 GB
16,200,000 Galaxy A80 128 GB
16,800,000 Galaxy A70 128 GB
17,500,000 Galaxy A60 128 GB
10,600,000 Galaxy A51 128 GB
11,500,000 Galaxy A50s 128 GB
12,900,000 Galaxy A50 128 GB
15,300,000 Galaxy A40 64 GB
17,200,000 Galaxy A30s 64 GB
19,900,000 Galaxy A30 64 GB
16,100,000 Galaxy A20s 32 GB
18,200,000 Galaxy A20 32 GB
21,200,000 Galaxy A10s 32 GB

انتهای پیام/

 

برچسب ها
نبض بازار ، قیمت گوشی
