کد خبر: ۷۲۱۲۷۱۴
گروه : اقتصادی » نبض بازار
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۸ دی ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۲۹
اندازه فونت
نسخه چاپی ارسال به دوستان
ذخیره
۲۸ دی ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۲۹
کد خبر : ۷۲۱۲۷۱۴
گروه : اقتصادی » نبض بازار

قیمت روز گوشی موبایل سامسونگ

گوشی موبایل سامسونگ مدل Galaxy S۹، ۶۴ GB به قیمت ۷ میلیون و ۸۰۰ هزار تومان در بازار بهفروش می‌رسد.

به گزارش خبرنگار نبض بازار گروه اقتصادی باشگاه خبرنگاران جوان، قیمت انواع گوشی اپل در بازار  به شرح زیر است: 

قیمت روز گوشی موبایل سامسونگ

قیمت (تومان ) نام محصول 
30.000.000 Galaxy Fold
12.100.000 Galaxy Note10+ 256 GB
11.200.000 Galaxy Note10 256 GB
9.900.000 Galaxy S10+ 128 GB
9.400.000 Galaxy S10 128 GB
8.400.000 Galaxy S10e 128 GB
8.800.000 Galaxy Note9 128 GB
8.400.000 Galaxy S9+ 128 GB
7.800.000 Galaxy S9 64 GB
7.800.000 Galaxy Note8 64 GB
7.400.000 Galaxy S8+ 64 GB
7.200.000 Galaxy S8 64 GB
6.300.000 Galaxy A80 128 GB
4.300.000 Galaxy A70 128 GB
3.600.000 Galaxy A60 128 GB
3.800.000 Galaxy A50s 128 GB
3.300.000 Galaxy A50 128 GB
2.800.000 Galaxy A40 64 GB
2.600.000 Galaxy A30s 64 GB
2.300.000 Galaxy A30 64 GB
2.200.000 Galaxy A20s 32 GB
2.200.000 Galaxy A20 32 GB
1.800.000 Galaxy A10s 32 GB
1.750.000 Galaxy A10 32 GB
2.500.000 Galaxy M30 64 GB
2.200.000 Galaxy M20 32 GB
1.750.000 Galaxy M10 32 GB
1.100.000 Galaxy A2 Core 16 GB

انتهای پیام/

 

پیام رسان های باشگاه خبرنگاران - پایین شرح خبر
پیام رسان های باشگاه خبرنگاران - پایین شرح خبر
https://www.yjc.ir/00UGM6
پیام رسان های باشگاه خبرنگاران - پایین شرح خبر
اخبار پیشنهادی
مطالب مرتبط
قیمت روز گوشی موبایل اپل
قیمت روز گوشی های موبایل اچ تی سی
قیمت روز گوشی های موبایل وان‌پلاس
قیمت بوقلمون بسته بندی و قطعه بندی/ نزول قیمت دلار و یورو ادامه دارد
قیمت روز گوشی های موبایل نوکیا
قیمت روز گوشی های هوآوی
قیمت گوشت مرغ در غرفه های تره بار/ کاهش ۱۰۰ تومانی دلار و یورو در بازار
پیام رسان های باشگاه خبرنگاران - پایین شرح خبر
برچسب ها
نبض بزار ، قیمت گوشی ، قیمت روز گوشی
ارسال نظر
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
پیام رسان های باشگاه خبرنگاران - پایین شرح خبر
اپلیکیشن باشگاه خبرنگاران- صفحه خبر