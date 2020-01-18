قیمت روز گوشی موبایل سامسونگ

به گزارش خبرنگار نبض بازار گروه اقتصادی باشگاه خبرنگاران جوان، قیمت انواع گوشی اپل در بازار به شرح زیر است:
|قیمت (تومان )
|نام محصول
|30.000.000
|Galaxy Fold
|12.100.000
|Galaxy Note10+ 256 GB
|11.200.000
|Galaxy Note10 256 GB
|9.900.000
|Galaxy S10+ 128 GB
|9.400.000
|Galaxy S10 128 GB
|8.400.000
|Galaxy S10e 128 GB
|8.800.000
|Galaxy Note9 128 GB
|8.400.000
|Galaxy S9+ 128 GB
|7.800.000
|Galaxy S9 64 GB
|7.800.000
|Galaxy Note8 64 GB
|7.400.000
|Galaxy S8+ 64 GB
|7.200.000
|Galaxy S8 64 GB
|6.300.000
|Galaxy A80 128 GB
|4.300.000
|Galaxy A70 128 GB
|3.600.000
|Galaxy A60 128 GB
|3.800.000
|Galaxy A50s 128 GB
|3.300.000
|Galaxy A50 128 GB
|2.800.000
|Galaxy A40 64 GB
|2.600.000
|Galaxy A30s 64 GB
|2.300.000
|Galaxy A30 64 GB
|2.200.000
|Galaxy A20s 32 GB
|2.200.000
|Galaxy A20 32 GB
|1.800.000
|Galaxy A10s 32 GB
|1.750.000
|Galaxy A10 32 GB
|2.500.000
|Galaxy M30 64 GB
|2.200.000
|Galaxy M20 32 GB
|1.750.000
|Galaxy M10 32 GB
|1.100.000
|Galaxy A2 Core 16 GB
انتهای پیام/