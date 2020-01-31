کد خبر: ۷۲۲۸۸۹۱
گروه : اقتصادی » نبض بازار
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۱ بهمن ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۱:۱۱
بر اساس قیمت بازر،

قیمت روز گوشی موبایل سامسونگ در ۱۱ بهمن

قیمت گوشی موبایل سامسونگ مدل Samsung Galaxy M۱۰ - ۳۲ یه قیمت یک میلیون و ۹۰۰ هزار تومان در بازار به -فروش می‌رسد.

به گزارش خبرنگار نبض بازار گروه اقتصادی باشگاه خبرنگاران جوان، قیمت انواع گوشی اپل در بازار  به شرح زیر است: 

قیمت روز گوشی موبایل سامسونگ در ۱۱ بهمن

 
قیمت نام محصول
27.000.000 Galaxy Fold
12.100.000 Galaxy Note10+ 256 GB
11.300.000 Galaxy Note10 256 GB
9.700.000 Galaxy S10+ 128 GB
9.400.000 Galaxy S10 128 GB
8.600.000 Galaxy S10e 128 GB
9.000.000 Galaxy Note9 128 GB
8.300.000 Galaxy S9+ 128 GB
7.600.000 Galaxy S9 64 GB
7.800.000 Galaxy Note8 64 GB
7.400.000 Galaxy S8+ 64 GB
7.000.000 Galaxy S8 64 GB
6.000.000 Galaxy A80 128 GB
4.200.000 Galaxy A70 128 GB
3.500.000 Galaxy A60 128 GB
4.400.000 Galaxy A51 128 GB
3.600.000 Galaxy A50s 128 GB
3.200.000 Galaxy A50 128 GB
2.700.000 Galaxy A40 64 GB
2.400.000 Galaxy A30s 64 GB
2.300.000 Galaxy A30 64 GB
2.300.000 Galaxy A20s 32 GB
2.200.000 Galaxy A20 32 GB
1.700.000 Galaxy A10s 32 GB
1.700.000 Galaxy A10 32 GB
2.400.000 Galaxy M30 64 GB
2.200.000 Galaxy M20 32 GB
1.800.000 Galaxy M10 32 GB
1.100.000 Galaxy A2 Core 16 G

